Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Could return Saturday
Fernando (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando has missed the last two contests due to a left calf strain, but he might be back in time for Saturday's clash if all goes well. He'll likely test the injury during shootaround and warmups before the team issues another update.
