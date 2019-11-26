Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Drops 13 off bench
Fernando contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in 17 minutes during Monday's loss to the Timberwolves.
Fernando recorded a season-high 13 points while providing a nice defensive effort. The rookie center's carved out a consistent, if limited, bench role for the Hawks this year. Through 17 games, he's averaging 4.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.6 minutes.
