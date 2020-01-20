Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Efficient bench showing
Fernando scored 12 points (6-7 FG) and tacked on four rebounds along with a steal in 16 minutes Monday against the Raptors.
Fernando did all that was asked of him Monday afternoon, missing just one of his seven attempts from the field while securing four boards off the bench. He's logged 18 and 16 minutes in his last two contests with Alex Len (back) out of commission, but Fernando is likely to see his playing time shrink once Len returns to action.
