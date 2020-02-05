Play

Fernando (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like Fernando is on track to return after missing the past four games with a left calf strain. Over his last five games prior to getting injured, the big man posted averages of 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 17.2 minutes.

