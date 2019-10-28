Fernando (ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game against Philadelphia, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Fernando, who sprained his ankle in Saturday's game against the Magic, is expected to return Monday after successfully completing shootaround. While there's a chance that he'll still be held out, especially if the ankle tightens up throughout the course of the day, expect Fernando to see around the 11.5 minutes he's averaged thus far this season.