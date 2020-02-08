Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Expected to play Sunday
Fernando (calf) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Fernando has played a total of just seven minutes over the last five games as he deals with a calf strain. With Clint Capela (heel) out, Fernando should be in line for a fairly large role if he is indeed able to play.
