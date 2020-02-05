Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Facing 12-minute limit Wednesday
Fernando (calf) will play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, though he will be limited to around 12 minutes, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando will be eased back into action after missing the past four games with a calf injury. In his last five games prior to getting injured, Fernando posted averages of 7.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 17.2 minutes.
