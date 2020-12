Fernando has totaled 10 points and 22 rebounds across the Hawks' first three games to year.

Fernando has been able to contribute early on due to Clint Capela missing the first two games and Onyeka Okongwu still out with a toe injury. The Maryland product has been a factor on the glass so far, as the center grabbed 10 boards against Memphis last Saturday. Fernando is averaging 15.3 minutes, 3.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to begin the season.