Fernando closed with one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes during Friday's 99-92 victory over Memphis.

Fernando played 21 minutes off the bench, yet failed to come up with a single point. Despite playing a consistent role behind Clint Capela, Fernando has been unable to turn minutes into production. He has been outside the top 200 over the past month, meaning only those in deeper formats should consider him a viable asset.