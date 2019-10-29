Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Fills stat sheet in 16 minutes
Fernando finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the 76ers.
Fernando was able to give it a go despite suffering an ankle injury in Saturday's matchup versus the Magic. The rookie big man outplayed starting center Alex Len (ribs), who mostly struggled in this one. Len isn't necessarily likely to lose his starting gig to Fernando, but the latter is making a strong impression in the early stages of the campaign.
