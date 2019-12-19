Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Gets start Thursday
Fernando is starting Thursday against the Jazz, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Coach Lloyd Pierce will go with Fernando over Damian Jones as he looks to switch things up for the struggling Hawks. When seeing north of 15 minutes this season, Fernando is averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 10 appearances.
