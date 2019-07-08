Fernando posted five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 90-66 loss to the Timberwolves in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Although he faces a crowded depth chart, the second-round pick out of Maryland has too much natural talent to be left off the Hawks' roster come October. He'll compete with Alex Len and Omari Spellman for playing time under center.