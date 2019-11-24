Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Heading to G League
Fernando was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Fernando has seen inconsistent playing time in Atlanta this season, so he'll join College Park ahead of its game Sunday. The 21-year-old may rejoin the parent club relatively quickly and is averaging 4.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.3 minutes this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Plays 17 minutes in thumping loss•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Struggling to gain playing time•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Fills stat sheet in 16 minutes•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Expected to play Monday•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Battling ankle sprain•
-
Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Blocks three shots in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...