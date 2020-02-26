Play

Fernando will start Wednesday's game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Clint Capela (heel) and Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) are both unavailable, so Fernando will enter the starting lineup for the 12th time this season. The 21-year-old is averaging 4.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over 15.5 minutes in his previous appearances.

