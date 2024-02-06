Fernando recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 149-144 loss to the Clippers.

Fernando had missed four consecutive games with left lower back spasms before he was cleared for action over the weekend. He didn't log any minutes in either of the Hawks' subsequent two contests due to his status as a non-rotation player, but Fernando entered the mix Monday with Atlanta in need of a new backup center while Onyeka Okongwu moved into the starting five to replace the injured Clint Capela (adductor). The Hawks don't plan to re-evaluate Capela until at least next weekend or early next week, so Fernando looks as though he'll be in for a multi-game run as the backup center. Fernando's minutes will likely sit in the teens in most contests, but he could have some appeal as a streaming option for traditional big-man statistics (field-goal percentage, rebounds and blocks) in deeper leagues.