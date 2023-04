Fernando supplied 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 22 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Celtics.

Fernando led all Hawks players in scoring and rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench, posting a double-double outing for the first time this season. Fernando set a season-high in scoring while hauling in 10 or more boards for the second time.