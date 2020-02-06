Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Likely out Friday
Fernando (calf) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Fernando aggravated his injured calf during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves and is on track to miss at least one game as a result. Even when healthy, Fernando's playing time will likely take a dip following the acquisitions of Clint Capela (heel) and Dewayne Dedmon.
