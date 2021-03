Fernando played eight minutes in Sunday's win over the Cavs, finishing scoreless with one rebound.

Fernando is far from fantasy-relevant, but it looked like he might have a chance to change that Sunday with Clint Capela (foot) sidelined. On the contrary, the Hawks went with John Collins as the small-ball center, while Nathan Knight served as the primary backup. In 23 minutes, Knight went for a head-turning 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal.