Fernando isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's matchup against the Hornets.

Fernando and Garrison Mathews were both acquired by Atlanta ahead of the trade deadline but weren't in uniform for Saturday's contest against San Antonio. They were initially left off the injury report before being deemed unavailable, so a similar situation could happen again Monday. However, for now, it appears Fernando will suit up for the first time as a Hawk, but that doesn't mean he'll be part of head coach Nate McMillan's rotation.