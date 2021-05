Fernando logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in Sunday's 124-95 victory over the Rockets.

Fernando posted a season-high 10 points while also matching a season-high two steals. The center saw an uptick in minutes with Clint Capela (Achilles) being forced to sit out. Expect the 22-year-old to receive little playing time in the playoffs.