Fernando scored 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), grabbed nine rebounds, dished out one assist and recorded one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-120 loss to the Magic.

Fernando started for the first time since Jan. 26 and looked productive, but the biggest thing is that he looked healthy. Considering the rookie has missed six of Atlanta's last 13 games, he needs to avoid injuries to remain a reliable fantasy asset. He has already proven he can produce enough when given the chance.