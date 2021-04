Fernando committed one turnover in three minutes of action during Monday's loss to Detroit.

The center was literally a non-factor in Monday's defeat, as Fernando played just his second game over the past 10 contests. After a somewhat promising rookie campaign where he appeared in 56 games and averaged 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds, Fernando has yet to get things going this season, and he's averaging just 1.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 28 games.