Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Not expected to play
Fernando (calf) is unlikely to play Tuesday against Toronto, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fernando was considered questionable entering the day due to a left calf strain, but he doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction. With both Alex Len (hip) and Fernando likely out, look for John Collins to pick up more minutes at center.
