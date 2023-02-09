The Rockets traded Fernando and Garrison Mathews to the Hawks on Thursday for Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fernando has played a steady bench role for the Rockets behind Alperen Sengun, averaging 5.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 assists over 13.1 minutes per game, but the team elected to move him in a deal where the Hawks are looking to save some money. Fernando's fantasy outlook seems even bleaker in Atlanta, with both Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu ahead of him at the center position. His first chance to debut likely surfaces Saturday versus the Spurs.