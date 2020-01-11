Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Out for Sunday's contest
Fernando (personal) will miss Sunday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Fernando will miss his third straight game due to personal reasons. John Collins, Damian Jones and Alex Len are in line to handle center duties Sunday with Fernando unavailable.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.