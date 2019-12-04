Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Performs well in G League
Fernando posted 20 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 34 minutes in Tuesday's G League win against Greensboro.
Fernando played a small role in his most recent time with the Hawks, as he averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The 21-year-old will likely play a big role for the Skyhawks while he is with the team.
