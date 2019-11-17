Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Plays 17 minutes in thumping loss
Fernando had just six points, three rebounds, and two assists in 17 minutes during Saturday's 150-101 loss to the Clippers.
Fernando played at least 15 minutes for the second straight game but offered very little in terms of fantasy production. His playing time typically comes during blowouts and so there is no consistency to his role just yet. With that being said, Alex Len has been struggling and perhaps the Hawks decide to let both Fernando and Damian Jones loose at some point. Until then, Fernando remains a non-factor in most formats.
