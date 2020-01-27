Fernando had 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3PT), 12 rebounds and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards.

Fernando has started in each of Atlanta's last three games, but he is yet to log 20 minutes during that stretch and is averaging 6.7 points with 7.3 rebounds over that span. He should remain a starter moving forward, including Tuesday's matchup at Toronto.