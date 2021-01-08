Fernando is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a left hip injury, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Fernando's injury is apparently minor, and it's still likely he'll suit up. He hasn't seen the court the past two games due to DNP-CD, so even if he's available, we shouldn't expect him to make an impact.
