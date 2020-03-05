Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Probable with shin soreness
Fernando is probable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to left shin soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
With Dewayne Dedmon (elbow) also probable, Fernando could see a reduced workload even if he is cleared to play. More information on both players' statuses could arrive following Friday's morning shootaround.
