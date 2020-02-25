Fernando recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss to the Sixers.

With starting center Dewayne Dedmon struggling with foul trouble, Fernando received more minutes than the veteran and produced his best scoring effort in nearly a month. Dedmon has now failed to supply double-digit points in four straight games and Fernando may have earned himself a few extra minutes going forward with Clint Capela (heel) still sidelined. His next chance to make an impact is this Wednesday night when the Hawks host the Magic.