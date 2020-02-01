Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Progresses through shootaround
Fernando was able to partake in shootaround ahead of Saturday's tilt with Dallas but remains questionable, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Though an official update on his status has yet to be granted, Fernando appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. On the year, the 21-year-old's averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.5 minutes.
