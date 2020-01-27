Fernando is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a left calf strain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fernando appears to have suffered the injury during Sunday's tilt with Washington, during which he dropped 14 points and 12 rebounds in 19 minutes of run. Look for an update ahead of tipoff clarifying Fernando's availability, but, in the event he's held out, Alex Len (hip) would be the most likely replacement at center.