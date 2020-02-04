Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Questionable Wednesday
The Hawks have listed Fernando (calf) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Fernando has missed four consecutive games due to a left calf strain. More information on his status figures to come following Wednesday's shootaround.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...