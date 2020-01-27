Fernando is questionable for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a left calf strain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fernando picked up the injury in Sunday's 152-133 win over the Wizards, but it didn't prevent him from securing his first career double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds). If he can shake off the issue in time for Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff, Fernando should draw another start, though his playing time will likely be kept in the 15-to-20-minute range.