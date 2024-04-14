Fernando contributed 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Sunday's 157-115 loss to Indiana.

Fernando got the starting nod with Clint Capela (rest) sitting out the regular-season finale, ending as one of four Atlanta starters and five players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Fernando started his second game of the season Sunday, his first that ended with 10 or more points. He rounds out the regular season by posting 11 double-digit scoring outings.