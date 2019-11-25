Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Recalled by Hawks
Fernando was recalled from the G-League ahead of Monday's tilt with Minnesota.
Fernando will return to Atlanta after a one-game stint for College Park. The rookie center has seen a steady bench role for the Hawks this season, averaging 4.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes.
