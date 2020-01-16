Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Recalled from G League
Fernando was recalled from the G League on Thursday.
Fernando played in Wednesday's G League game, posting two rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes. He'll likely stay with the NBA club moving forward.
