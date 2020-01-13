Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Remains out Tuesday
Fernando (personal) will remain out for Tuesday's contest against Phoenix, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The rookie will miss a fourth straight contest Tuesday, as Fernando is still reportedly away from the team due to the passing of his mother. There's currently no timetable set for Fernando's return, although his next opportunity to take the floor looms Friday in San Antonio.
