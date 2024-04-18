Fernando will come off the bench for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Bulls, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fernando drew the start in the final game of the regular season but he'll retreat to the second unit since Clint Capela (rest) is back in action. While it's assumed Atlanta will trim down their rotation, Fernando should see upwards of 20 minutes Wednesday.
