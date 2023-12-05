Fernando was recalled to Atlanta's roster Tuesday morning, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Fernando made his 2023-24 G League debut with the College Park Skyhawks on Monday, scoring eight points in 21 minutes. He'll return to the NBA club in advance of Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, although he's totaled just 16 minutes of action this season across five appearances for Atlanta.
