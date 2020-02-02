Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Ruled out Saturday
Fernando (calf) will not play Saturday in Dallas, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Fernando went through a shootaround and was considered probably earlier in the date but will wind up missing his third straight game with a calf strain. Damian Jones gets the start at center.
