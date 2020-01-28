Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Ruled out
Fernando (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Toronto, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Fernando will sit out of Tuesday's matchup due to a left calf strain. John Collins is set to draw the start at center as a result.
