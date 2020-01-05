Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Scores 10 points in spot start
Fernando had 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's 116-111 win over the Pacers.
Fernando got the start due to the absences of John Collins (back), Jabari Parker (illness) and Cam Reddish (wrist), and he responded with his third-best scoring output of the season. But he is expected to return to a lesser role once the injury bug stops to bite the Hawks' frontcourt.
