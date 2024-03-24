Fernando posted 25 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes during Saturday's 132-91 victory over the Hornets.

Fernando reached a new career-high scoring mark in this one, and the big man is certainly making the most of the opportunity with Onyeka Okongwu (toe) sidelined. However, this was a one-game outlier, and he's not expected to hover around the 20-point plateau -- let alone the 10-point mark -- off the bench going forward, as he remains a backup with no real shot at a starting role any time soon.