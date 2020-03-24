Fernando is averaging 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and one assist in 11 games since the All-Star break.

Fernando has come off the bench in nine of his last 11 contests, logging fewer than 10 minutes in three of those matchups. Assuming Clint Capela (heel) is healthy when play resumes, Fernando will have to battle for playing time with both Capela and Dewayne Dedmon at center, making his workload unpredictable.