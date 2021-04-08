Fernando scored two points (2-2 FT) throughout his four minutes of play Wednesday in a 131-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Fernando's role with the Hawks has remained limited as he's averaged 6.8 minutes per game so far and has been a healthy DNP in six of the team's last 12 games. The center is averaging 0.8 points and 0.5 rebounds in 3.0 minutes over that aforementioned stretch. The Hawks have an abundance of frontcourt depth and are currently in the race for a playoff spot, so fantasy managers can expect Fernando's court time to stay low as the season concludes.