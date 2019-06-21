Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Selected by Hawks
Fernando was selected by the Hawks with No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The pick was technically made by Philadelphia, but the Sixers worked out a trade with Atlanta, which will send two future second-rounders, as well as the No. 57 pick in 2019, back to Philly. Fernando is coming off of a strong sophomore season at Maryland where he put up 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest. He could step into an immediate role for the Hawks, who may have a hole at center if Dewayne Dedmon signs elsewhere as a free agent, as anticipated.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...