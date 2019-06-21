Fernando was selected by the Hawks with No. 34 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The pick was technically made by Philadelphia, but the Sixers worked out a trade with Atlanta, which will send two future second-rounders, as well as the No. 57 pick in 2019, back to Philly. Fernando is coming off of a strong sophomore season at Maryland where he put up 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest. He could step into an immediate role for the Hawks, who may have a hole at center if Dewayne Dedmon signs elsewhere as a free agent, as anticipated.