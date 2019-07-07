Fernando signed a three-year, $4.7 million contract with the Hawks on Sunday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Fernando's decision to sign means he'll join the Hawks for training camp and should be in good position to earn a spot on the team's opening-night roster rather than having to begin his career in the G League or overseas. The center is unlikely to be included in coach Lloyd Pierce's rotation right away, as John Collins, Alex Len, De'Andre Hunter and Omari Spellman will presumably enter the season as the Hawks' top four options in the frontcourt.