Hawks' Bruno Fernando: Starting Saturday
Fernando will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
With John Collins (back), Jabari Parker (illness) and Cam Reddish (wrist) sidelined, coach Lloyd Pierce will get creative, starting both Fernando and Damian Jones in the frontcourt. In six previous starts, Fernando has averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.
